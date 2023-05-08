News you can trust since 1855
Police issue appeal for help finding missing Chesterfield woman

Derbyshire police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of missing woman Theresa.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 8th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

She was last seen in Chesterfield on Saturday, 6 May. Theresa is described as white, of a medium build, 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair that she wears in a bun. She may be wearing a brown coat with a fur hood.

If you have seen Theresa or know of her whereabouts please contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 1015 of 6 May.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Theresa is described as white, of a medium build, 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair that she wears in a bun.
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Phone – call on 101

