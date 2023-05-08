Police issue appeal for help finding missing Chesterfield woman
Derbyshire police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of missing woman Theresa.
She was last seen in Chesterfield on Saturday, 6 May. Theresa is described as white, of a medium build, 5ft 3ins tall with long brown hair that she wears in a bun. She may be wearing a brown coat with a fur hood.
If you have seen Theresa or know of her whereabouts please contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 1015 of 6 May.
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Phone – call on 101