Police issue an appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teenager
Chelsea, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen yesterday afternoon, wearing black bottoms, white trainers and a grey hoodie with ‘London’ in capital letters and an image of the London Eye.
Police have officers out searching for Chelsea but are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her. If you can help, contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 643 of January 10th:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.