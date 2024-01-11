Police have issued an appeal to the public for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen yesterday afternoon, wearing black bottoms, white trainers and a grey hoodie with ‘London’ in capital letters and an image of the London Eye.

Police have officers out searching for Chelsea but are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her. If you can help, contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 643 of January 10th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101