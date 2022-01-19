Police investigate after Derbyshire Tory MP’s office vandalised amid Partygate scandal

High Peak Tory MP Robert Largan’s office in Market Street, Whaley Bridge, was vandalised just after 11pm on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are releasing a picture of a man who may have witnessed someone spraying graffiti on the office.

“This image shows a man, wearing a hooded top, who we believe walked past while the crime was taking place.

Derbyshire police are investigating after High Peak Tory MP Robert Largan's Whaley Bridge office was vandalised. Picture courtesy of the Whaley Bridge Chronicle.

“We would like to speak to him, or anyone else who witnessed what happened.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area who has dashcam footage.”

The crime comes amid the current Partygate scandal.

According to our sister title the Buxton Advertiser, Mr Largan said he would not be making any comment on the vandalism while the police investigation is ongoing, but has acknowledged that breaches of restrictions took place in Downing Street.

In a letter to a constituent last week, quoted by the Daily Express, Mr Largan wrote: “I will not defend the indefensible. We cannot have a situation where it is one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else. I can assure you that I will be taking the appropriate action to defend integrity in public life.”

Anyone with information about the crime should contact via the following methods, quoting reference 220*0030645.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs