Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man with Derbyshire links
Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 55-year-old man with links to Derbyshire.
Anthony Bunting was reported missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire at 4am on Friday, June 18.
Derbyshire police have also appealed to the public as Anthony has links with the county, particularly the Clay Cross area.
Anthony is described as 6ft 1in tall, has greying hair with a receding hairline, and a grey goatee beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey zip up hooded top over a black polo shirt with orange trim and DAVANTI TYRES livery and black cargo trousers. Anthony might have a black woolly hat with him.
If you have seen Anthony or know where he may be please call the Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0147 of 18062021.
Alternatively, if you see Anthony please call 999 immediately.