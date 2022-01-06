Police help young man ‘in a mental health crisis’ in Somercotes

Police came to the aid of a young man seen leaning over a bridge above a main road in Somercotes.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 9:43 am

Officers with Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team said the man is now ‘getting the support he needs’.

A police spokesperson said: “On their way home after a long shift on Tuesday night, a member of the team spotted a young male leaning over the A38 bridge in Somercotes, looking quite upset.

“Never off duty, the officer approached him and talked things through, where it was clear he was in a mental health crisis.

Derbyshire police helped a young man in crisis.

“After a bit of time he managed to talk him down where our on-duty response colleagues attended and were able to take him to safety, ensuring he now gets the support he needs moving forwards.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected]

Visit samaritans.org for more information.

