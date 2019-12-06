Police ‘growing concerned’ for missing Chesterfield teenager Thomas Marples

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Chesterfield.

Thomas Marples was reported missing from his home in Chesterfield yesterday evening (December 5).

Thomas Marples, 19

Thomas, 19, was last seen at his home on Boythorpe Road on Monday 25 November.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We are growing concerned for Thomas’ welfare and are appealing for help from the public in finding him.

“He is about white, of slim build with mousy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue waterproof hooded top.

“Do you recognise him from the photograph? Have you seen Thomas or have any information about where he might be?

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101 and quote incident 1003 of Thursday 5 December.”

You can also contact police via their website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also send a message to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/derbyshireconstabulary