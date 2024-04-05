Police concerned over safety of missing woman from Derbyshire town

Officers are growing concerned about a missing woman from Long Eaton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Bethanie was last seen in Long Eaton at around 5pm and was seen to get on a bus.

The 24-year-old is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall with blue short hair. She was wearing a grey woollen long dress, black leggings and red and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Bethanie or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the following methods and quoting incident number 924 of 4 April.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website