Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bethanie was last seen in Long Eaton at around 5pm and was seen to get on a bus.

The 24-year-old is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall with blue short hair. She was wearing a grey woollen long dress, black leggings and red and white trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Bethanie or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the following methods and quoting incident number 924 of 4 April.

Bethanie is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall with blue short hair. She was wearing a grey woollen long dress, black leggings and red and white trainers.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101