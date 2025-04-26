Police concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl from Derbyshire

Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Derbyshire

Bethany was last seen in Dove Holes at 10.55am on Friday 25 April. It is believed she could be in Manchester.

She is described as about 5ft 7ins tall with brown hair and is believed to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top and black and orange Nike trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “ Our concern for Bethany’s welfare is growing and we are now turning to the public for help in finding her. We want to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods and quoting incident number 414 of 25/04/25:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

