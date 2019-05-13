Police concerned for safety of missing High Peak man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man.

Steven Whiffen, 61, has been reported missing from his home in Gamesley.

He was last seen leaving his home in Baslow Way and was wearing a dark navy hooded jacket, a t-shirt, jeans and boots.

He is described as being white, of slim build with short, grey hair. He is around 5ft 9ins tall and wears glasses.

Steven uses public transport and has links to Manchester, Leicester and the Nottingham area.

If you have seen Steven, or have any information as to his whereabouts, contact Derbyshire police on 101 with reference number 846 of May 12.