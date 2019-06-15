Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Shelley Comery was last seen in Hexham Avenue, Ilkeston, just before 5.20pm yesterday,

Shelley, 57, is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build. She has short blonde hair (although in the attached photograph Shelley is shown with dark hair) and was wearing a black cap, black vest top and black trousers.

If you have seen Shelley, or know where she may be, call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference number 969 of June 14.