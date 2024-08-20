The 14-year-old was last seen in the Broadway area of Derby at 3.30 pm yesterday (August 19).
Millie, who is slim and has long blonde hair, was seen wearing a black denim jacket, black leggings, and black shoes or sliders.
Anyone who has seen Millie is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 1227-190824:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
