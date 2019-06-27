Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Derbyshire.

Clevelan Gaunt,16, was last seen at 11pm yesterday evening at his home in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton.

He is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of slim build. He has blue-green eyes and short light-brown curly hair.

When he was last seen, Clevelan was wearing black joggers and tan army boots. He normally wears a green camouflage coat and we believe he has long thin black rucksack with him, which may have a roll mat attached.

If you have seen Clevelan, or know of his whereabouts, call Derbyshire police immediately on 101, with reference number 99 of June 27.