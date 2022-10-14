Tamara Marciniak was last seen around 9pm on Wednesday 12 October in the Mansfield area.

The 14-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She had been wearing a school uniform.

Police shared a recent photo of Tamara, but she has changed her hairstyle since the image was taken and now has blonde and curly hair.

If you have seen Tamara, or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 589 of 12 October.

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Twitter – direct message - contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Police several crime reporting tools on their website or use our online contact form

