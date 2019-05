Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 68-year-old man.

Jame Ireland was last seen in Hillside, Holloway near Matlock at 1.30pm yesterday.

Mr Ireland is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with grey-tinged auburn hair which is thinning at the top. He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers and a beige jumper.

If you have seen Mr Ireland, or know where he may be, call Derbyshire police quoting reference number 1313 of 17 May.