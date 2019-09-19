Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Dronfield man.

Sean Johnson, 50, was last seen yesterday on Wednesday at 4.30pm driving off from the Sainsbury’s in Dronfield in a silver Renault Clio – which has a registration plate beginning Y364.

Mr Johnson is 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. He has medium length black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, a pair of green combat trousers and a pair of Crocs.

Anyone with any information about Sean’s current location is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately by calling 101 and using the reference 731-180919:

.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.