Police concerned for safety of missing 14-year-old girl from Derbyshire

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a teenager missing from her home in Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 6:36 am

Anaiah McClean was last seen around 8.10am on Tuesday, 5 July, at Alfreton bus station.

The 14-year-old is around 5ft 8in, has long black hair and had been wearing her school uniform- a grey skirt, white shirt, blue tie, and black air force style trainers.

Read More

Read More
Developers speak out on controversial Chesterfield green fields housing – and pr...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anaiah McClean was last seen around 8.10am on Tuesday at Alfreton bus station.

Anaiah was also carrying a large over the shoulder handbag.

If you have seen Anaiah, or if you know where she may be, please contact police on any of the below methods, including reference 346-050722:

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call officers on 101

PoliceDerbyshireTwitterFacebook