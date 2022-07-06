Anaiah McClean was last seen around 8.10am on Tuesday, 5 July, at Alfreton bus station.
The 14-year-old is around 5ft 8in, has long black hair and had been wearing her school uniform- a grey skirt, white shirt, blue tie, and black air force style trainers.
Read More
Anaiah was also carrying a large over the shoulder handbag.
If you have seen Anaiah, or if you know where she may be, please contact police on any of the below methods, including reference 346-050722:
Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call officers on 101