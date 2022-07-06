Anaiah McClean was last seen around 8.10am on Tuesday, 5 July, at Alfreton bus station.

The 14-year-old is around 5ft 8in, has long black hair and had been wearing her school uniform- a grey skirt, white shirt, blue tie, and black air force style trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anaiah McClean was last seen around 8.10am on Tuesday at Alfreton bus station.

Anaiah was also carrying a large over the shoulder handbag.

If you have seen Anaiah, or if you know where she may be, please contact police on any of the below methods, including reference 346-050722:

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact