Police ‘concerned for safety’ of man reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire

Police are desperately searching for a man who has been reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:44 am

Marcus Pitts was last seen at a camping festival off Fox Lane near Holmesfield at 1pm yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

The 29-year-old has short, shaved light brown hair with a letter K shaved into the top of his head, and a stubbly beard,

He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, t-shirt, shorts, and sliders or flip-flops.

Missing man Marcus Pitts

Officers said they are concerned for Marcus’ safety in a public appeal to find him on Friday.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts to get in touch with Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1036-260822:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use our online contact form

Phone – call 101