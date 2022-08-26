Police ‘concerned for safety’ of man reported missing while camping in north Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Pitts was last seen at a camping festival off Fox Lane near Holmesfield at 1pm yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

The 29-year-old has short, shaved light brown hair with a letter K shaved into the top of his head, and a stubbly beard,

He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, t-shirt, shorts, and sliders or flip-flops.

Missing man Marcus Pitts

Officers said they are concerned for Marcus’ safety in a public appeal to find him on Friday.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts to get in touch with Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1036-260822:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use our online contact form