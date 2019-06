Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Chesterfield man.

Mark Roddy, 49, from Chesterfield, who was last seen at 5.30am this morning in Knifesmithgate.

Mark is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build. He is bald, clean shaven and has hazel eyes.

Mark was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt when last seen.

If you have seen Mark, or have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101.