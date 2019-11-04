Police concerned for missing 67 year old from Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are concerned for the safety of a 67-year-old reported missing from Chesterfield.

Peter Brimble went missing on Friday 1 November, and police say they are concerned because he does not have his required medication with him.

Mr Brimble is white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim and with short grey hair.

He has family in Australia and police are investigating the possibility that he may travel there.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call us on 101 quoting reference 1440 of November 1.