Police concerned for 15-year-old girl - missing from Dronfield since Wednesday

Police are concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Grace Pashley - pictured - who has been missing from her home in Dronfield since Wednesday.

Grace - described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build - is thought to have travelled to the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

She has dark hair which was tied up in a bun when she was last seen and may have been wearing a denim jacket and jelly shoes.

If you have seen Grace or have any information which could help find her please phone police on 101 or contact them via the force’s social media channels.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.