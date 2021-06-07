Police attend incident in Chesterfield

Multiple police cars attended the shopping complex at around 3pm.

A police helicopter was also surveying the area.

Police are yet to release details about the incident.

There is speculation there may have been an armed robbery but Derbyshire Constabulary is yet to comment.

The Derbyshire Times has asked the force for information about the incident.

We will bring you further details when we have them.

The shops at Littlemoor, Chesterfield. Picture from Google for illustrative purposes only.