Police attend incident in Chesterfield
Police attended an incident in the Littlemoor area of Chesterfield this afternoon.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 6:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 6:27 pm
Multiple police cars attended the shopping complex at around 3pm.
A police helicopter was also surveying the area.
There is speculation there may have been an armed robbery but Derbyshire Constabulary is yet to comment.
The Derbyshire Times has asked the force for information about the incident.
We will bring you further details when we have them.