Police asked to monitor parking outside Chesterfield school
Police officers have been asked to monitor parking outside a school in the Chesterfield area.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 6:49 pm
Wingerworth and Rural Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have urged people parking outside Holymoorside Primary School to do so ‘sensibly and safely’.
Officers from the unit attended the area today (Tuesday, February 8).
A spokesperson said: “We have been asked to monitor parking issues at Holymoorside Primary School this afternoon.
“We are requesting that parents who are driving to pick their children up to park sensibly and safely.
“Stay safe all.”