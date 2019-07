Police are appealing for help to find a missing Derbyshire man.

David Paul Brown, 31, was last seen at Holyhead Port having boarded a ferry from Dublin on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29.

Mr Brown is a former resident of Ilkeston and moved to Ireland last year.

He was wearing a burgundy coloured jacket and brown trainers and was carrying a black wheelie suitcase and a grey/black backpack.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 9153006