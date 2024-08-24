Derbyshire Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire

Molly, who is 15, was last seen at 10.50pm on Thursday evening ( 22 August) near Silverton Drive, Stenson Fields, in Derby.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. Molly has long straight hair, with an undercut, it is red at the front and black at the back. She was wearing grey leggings, a combat style jumper, and black Nike trainers when last seen.

If you have seen Molly or know where she may be, please contact police with reference number 1 of 23 August, via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

