Police appeal launched as concern grows for missing teenage girl from Bolsover

Shania, 16, was last seen at 7.15pm on Wednesday, September 20, at an address in Lawson Road, Bolsover.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan, and black and white checked trousers. She was also wearing a black River Island padded coat and white Nike Airs with a pink tick.

Anyone who has seen Shania, or know where she might be, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 1279 of Wednesday 20 September, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101