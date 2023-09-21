News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Police appeal launched as concern grows for missing teenage girl from Bolsover

Officers are growing concerned for the safety of a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Bolsover.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shania, 16, was last seen at 7.15pm on Wednesday, September 20, at an address in Lawson Road, Bolsover.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan, and black and white checked trousers. She was also wearing a black River Island padded coat and white Nike Airs with a pink tick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Shania, or know where she might be, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 1279 of Wednesday 20 September, on any of the methods below:

Shania, 16, was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan, and black and white checked trousers. She was also wearing a black River Island padded coat and white Nike Airs with a pink tick.Shania, 16, was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan, and black and white checked trousers. She was also wearing a black River Island padded coat and white Nike Airs with a pink tick.
Shania, 16, was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan, and black and white checked trousers. She was also wearing a black River Island padded coat and white Nike Airs with a pink tick.
Most Popular

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.