Police appeal for help finding two teenage girls missing from Derbyshire town

Derbyshire police are appealing for help to find two teenagers missing from Bolsover.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th May 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:52 BST

Kiera was last seen around midnight on Thursday, May 4 leaving her home in Cundy Road.

The 14-year-old is described as being five feet, two inches tall with light brown wavy hair and was wearing black leggings, black Nike trainers with a red tick and a black puffa coat, she also could have sunglasses in her hair.

Katie was last seen in Cundy Road at the same time as Kiera.

The 16-year-old is described as being five feet, eight inches tall with shoulder length straight black hair and was wearing black leggings with a black coat and black Nike Air trainers.

Anyone who has seen the two teenagers, or has any information about where they might be is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 30 of 4 May, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on the Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

