Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire

Chelsie, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen at 7.45am on Tuesday, November 7. The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing blue animal print trousers, a brown hoodie, black and blue Adidas trainers and a Superdry shoulder bag.

Anyone that has seen Chelsie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 546 of 7 November.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101