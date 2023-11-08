News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teenager

Police are appealing for help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:23 GMT
Chelsie, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen at 7.45am on Tuesday, November 7. The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing blue animal print trousers, a brown hoodie, black and blue Adidas trainers and a Superdry shoulder bag.

Anyone that has seen Chelsie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 546 of 7 November.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

