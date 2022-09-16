Police appeal for help finding missing Chesterfield teen

Casey Cameron was last seen at 5pm on Tuesday ,13 September, in Stand Road.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. She has dark brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece hoodie, black leggings, ankle boots and carrying a brown bag when last seen. Casey has her nose pierced.

It is believed that Casey may have travelled to Nottingham by train.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please contact police quoting reference number 41 of 14 September.

Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – the police have several crime reporting tools on theit website or use their online contact form

Phone – call police on 101.