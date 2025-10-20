Police appeal for help finding Chesterfield man missing from home
The 73-year-old was reported missing to police on Thursday 16 October and was last seen in the area of Tapton Lock in Chesterfield about three weeks ago.
He is known to frequent the Chesterfield area and to travel by bus.
He is described as having a medium build, with grey hair and wears glasses. Gordon usually wears a jumper, shirt and trousers.
Anyone who has seen Gordon, or knows where he is now, is asked to contact police using one of the methods below and quote incident number 724 of 16 October:
• Website – https://orlo.uk/0jx7f
• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
• Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/ywxxj