15-year-old Cieanna was last seen in Alfreton, at around 12.30pm, on Monday 29 January. She is described as being around 5ft 4 ins tall and of a slim build with short black hair and was last seen wearing a school uniform and a khaki jacket with a fur lined hood.

Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 528 of 29 January: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send ua private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101