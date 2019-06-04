Police appeal after tipper van stolen from Hathersage

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a tipper van was stolen from Hathersage.

The van was stolen from a driveway on Station Road sometime between around 5pm and 11.15pm on Friday, May 31.

Station Road, Hathersage

A group of four men, wearing hooded tops, were seen in the Station Road area around 11.15pm and officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have noticed them.

If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 19*283590, and the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell.