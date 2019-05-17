Police appeal after Peregrine Falcon eggs disappear from Peak District nest

Police are investigating after two Peregrine Falcon eggs have disappear from a nest in the Peak District.

Derbyshire Constabulary's rural crime team have been monitoring a number of Peregrine Falcon nest sites in the Peak District over the past few months.

The Peregrine Falcon with the eggs

A spokesman for the team said numerous nests have failed in recent years, some in suspicious circumstances other as a result of nature taking its course.

After officers checked on the nest using a drone, they confirmed that one pair of falcons had had two eggs.

A spokesman for the rural crime team said: "The female had been incubating the eggs for the last month or so.

"On the morning of the May 15, the female was off the nest and acting oddly, and by the afternoon she had left the nest site completely.

If you recognise the male please call police on 101

"We returned with our drone yesterday afternoon and confirmed the eggs were no longer there.

"There are numerous theories and possibilities as to what happened to the eggs, at this moment in time we simply don’t know if human interference played a role."

In the UK Peregrine Falcons have been given full legal protection under the wildlife and countryside act 1981, and it is an offence to cause intentional or reckless disturbance at their nest sites.

Police like to speak to the male pictured below, as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

If anyone recognises the male please call police on 101 or by e-mailing drct@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.