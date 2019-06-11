Police appeal after man goes missing from Dronfield

Police are trying to find a man who has gone missing from Dronfield.

Steven Lawrence, 49, was last seen in Filey, North Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Steven Lawrence.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 6in tall and of stocky build.

He has short grey hair, wears glasses for reading and has several tattoos, including a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

When he was last seen, Steven was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and walking boots.

He drives a grey Transit van.

Officers believe he was in the Wakefield area at around lunchtime on Monday.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 393 of June 10.