Police advise essential journeys only as snow closes Derbyshire roads

Shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, Derbyshire County Council confirmed the following roads had been shut:

A57 Snake Pass (Glossop to Sheffield)

A537 Cat and Fiddle (Buxton to Macclesfield)

Several Derbyshire roads are closed because of snow.

A53 Leek Road (Buxton to Leek)

A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holme)

And these roads are passable with care:

A6 (Buxton to Dove Holes)

A515 (Ashbourne to Buxton)

A623 (Stoney Middleton to Barmoor Clough)

A county council spokesperson said: “We are sending our teams out to the affected roads to clear them as soon as possible.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised to check routes and only make journeys that are absolutely necessary.”