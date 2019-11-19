Plans to demolish Derbyshire garages will 'harm' vulnerable residents

Plans to demolish more than 30 garages in Whitwell will 'harm' the lives of elderly and disabled residents, a councillor says.

Bolsover District Council is considering knocking down 35 garages at Dole Lane so seven properties can be built at the site.

Resident Tony Mappin and councillor Peter Roberts are concerned about the plans. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

MORE: Young Derbyshire man who drowned in lake was 'beautiful', mum says



Whitwell councillor Peter Roberts said: "If the garage site is removed, a number of elderly, disabled and frail people will have their lives frustrated and harmed.

"They will have nowhere close to park their cars and they will be left housebound.

"These people need their cars for the basics like going to the shops.

"I've heard an elderly gent has had a heart monitor fitted for the stress caused by this.

"What did Scrooge say? 'Let them die and decrease the surplus population'."

Derek Morris, 67, who owns garages at the site, said he was 'very annoyed' by the plans.

He added: "I'm classed as disabled and I'll have nowhere nearby to park if the garages go.

"Why can't these homes be built somewhere else?

"The council is treating us appallingly."

We put the concerns about the proposals to Bolsover District Council.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "They are just plans at present and the council has resolved for the leader to look into them in more detail."

MORE: Police appeal as 78-year-old woman remains in 'serious condition' after Derbyshire crash