Plans to build 100 new homes at former Biwater site move step closer

Plans to build almost 100 new homes at the old Biwater site in Clay Cross have edged closer.

Avant Homes has submitted a planning application to North East Derbyshire District Council to build 98 homes at the former Biwater site on Brassington Street as part of phase three of the Egstow Park residential development.

Outline planning permission has already been granted subject to several conditions being met, which this applications seeks to do.

The plans state: "The site is an area of vacant land and forms part of the former Biwaters Works in Clay Cross. The wider Biwaters Works site measures approximately 40ha and is in the process of going through comprehensive regeneration that will be residential led, progressing it from its previous industrial use."

There will be:

Two bed homes - 7

Three bed homes - 44

Four bed homes - 46

The initial plans was for 135 properties but this was reduced.

The plans conclude: "The proposal complies with national and local planning policies which support the effective reuse of brownfield land that is in a highly sustainable location that is well connected by foot, bicycle and public transport. This proposed development compliments the existing consents and contributes to the wider development aspirations."