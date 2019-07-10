Plans submitted for new Traveller site in Derbyshire

Plans have been submitted for a new Traveller site in Derbyshire.

The proposals are for land at The Hideaway, on Pasture Lane, Hilcote, Alfreton.

What the site would look like. Picture from Bolsover District Council website.

The current site consists of an existing single storey detached dwelling, parking area, 12 stables, storage buildings and workshop, garden area and pastureland extending to approximately eight acres.

The area could be transformed into an 'affordable or a market housing site for up to 15 plots' a Traveller site for four pitches and a touring caravan site.

The plans state: "The drawings which accompany this application illustrate a potential rural exception site area and layout for an affordable/market housing scheme for up to 15 plots.

"This site is considered the most appropriate for the proposed development as the land directly adjoins existing residential development.

"It is anticipated that the new dwellings would be two-storey with a mix of detached and/or semi-detached properties in a standard constructional form and landscape design to sympathetically and aesthetically blend in with the other existing residential properties on Pasture Lane, whilst having no adverse amenity impact.

"In addition, the drawings also illustrate the potential for a Gypsy Traveller site to the south east paddock off Pasture Lane extending to approximately 0.10ha for approximately four Traveller’s pitches. This site is considered the most appropriate for the proposed use due to the mature landscape screening offered on both western and eastern boundaries, meaning that this site would not directly adjoin any residential properties."

The full plans can be viewed on the Bolsover District Council website using reference 19/00328/OTHER.