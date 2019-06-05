Plans put forward for 53 new homes in Derbyshire field

Plans for 53 houses in a field near Ripley have been put forward.

The scheme, for land off Chestnut Avenue in Riddings, a couple of miles north of Ripley, would include 37 private properties and 16 (30 per cent) affordable homes.

Amber Valley Borough Council will make a decision on the application in the next few months.

READ MORE: Veterans’ hub to land at town hall

The application, pitched by Langridge Homes Ltd, seeks to tie up the details of its 53-home plans for the site – after receiving outline approval from the borough council three years ago.

In total, the site, which is former grazing land for sheep and is surrounded by woodland, covers nearly 5.5 acres.

Four large mature oak trees in the centre of the site, protected by the borough council, would be kept as part of the scheme.

The adjacent woodland is also under protection by the council. It forms the boundary line for protected green belt land.

A pedestrian footpath may also be put in to connect the south west corner of the site to Valley View Road.

Meanwhile, a pond to cater for flood water would be created in the south east corner of the site.

The main access to the site will stem off Chestnut Avenue.

This access is from the 108-home Oakes Estate built in the 1970s.

The site of the proposed new houses was meant to be developed along with the rest of the estate, but only what was the northern half of the field was eventually built on.

A field 90 metres to the south west of the site, fronting Newlands Road, was ruled out for housing and was added to the protected green belt in the 1980s.

A statement submitted as part of the application says: “In terms of physical change, development of the site would extend the urban area of the town to the south, adjacent to the residential neighbourhood of Valley View Road and Chestnut Avenue.

“It will be highly contained by the natural site boundary of the existing woodland belt.

“The woodland and retention of the existing oak trees within the site will provide a good degree of screening for the new development as well as conserving the wildlife benefits of the mature trees.”

Of the 53 homes, 17 would be four-bed properties, followed by 13 five-bed, 12 one-bed, seven three-bed, and four two-bed homes.

Of these, 30 per cent would be affordable homes. The borough council recently decided that all housing developments must have at least 30 per cent affordable housing.

The developer has proposed 94 parking spaces for the site. This equates to a minimum of one off-street spot for houses with one bedroom and at least two parking spots for those with two bedrooms or more.

A number of homes will also have garages.