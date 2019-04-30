Plans lodged to build 80 new homes at Wingerworth

Plans have been lodged to build 80 new homes in Wingerworth.

The proposals by Bellway Homes are for land opposite The Avenue Visitor Centre on Mill Lane.

There will be 12 affordable housing units as part of the project.

A new junction from Mill Lane is proposed and will provide connections to new footpath routes within the site and beyond.

“The proposed development has been designed to respond positively to its existing surroundings,” the plans state.

“The site is close to a range of local facilities such as schools and shops, which are within walking distance of the site.

“A range of homes from two to four bedrooms are proposed.”

View the plans on the North East Derbyshire District Council website using reference 19/00389/RM.