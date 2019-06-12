Plans lodged to build 10 new homes near Chesterfield

Plans have been lodged to build 10 new homes near Chesterfield.

The proposals by Evolution Construction Ltd are for land south of Ankerbold House, a Grade II listed building, in Old Tupton.

Initial plans had been for 15 homes to be built.

The 10 dwellings will include garages.

In a letter about the plans, Tupton councillor David Hancock, said he has 'significant concerns' about highway safety.

He said: "Ankerbold Road does not have great visibility at any point along the stretch. Concerns were raised in regard to junction of the proposed neighbouring development of 193 houses, which would be within a matter of metres of this proposed development. Both would cause significant highway safety risks to the other; and, even standalone, the proposed junction (adapted from the existing driveway entrance to Ankerbold House) creates a concern both to residents of the proposed development, Ankerbold House, and other road users as a result of the increased traffic movements."

View the full plans on the North East Derbyshire District Council meeting using the reference 9/00527/FL.