Charitable trust The Guinness Partnership Ltd has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to erect houses, bungalows and flats on land off Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

The application centres on a site formerly occupied by a primary school and fields which have been used as recreation grounds for the past 10 years.

A design and access statement says: “North East Derbyshire District Council has identified a significant need for additional affordable housing in North Wingfield.”

The housing and recreation plan is for land to the south of 38 Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

The application shows housing designs for coalfield village and countryside areas of the site. Red brick homes that would face the existing village are inspired by miners housing and terraces. The homes in the countryside area, located on the edges of the site towards the recreation area and sports facilities, would have a lower eaves height and a hedge boundary to the front of the property to make them softer on the landscape.

The statement says: “The recreation fields are leased to North Wingfield Parish Council by Derbyshire County Council and incorporate children’s play equipment, a basketball court and a small skate park which is beyond its useful life. Disused tennis courts to the north of side are also within the site boundary.”

Three full-size football pitches, a pavilion including changing rooms, kitchen and bar facilities, a new multi-use games area, play equipment and outdoor gym equipment are included in the application.

Principal environmental health officer John Mills says in his submission: “The proposals seek to bring potential noisy community sports use to within close proximity of neighbouring gardens. Prior to the application being determined, I would advise the applicant submits a noise assessment to evaluate the extent of these impacts and any mitigation which might be necessary for my further consideration.”

Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Ramblers Association has raised concern about proposed building on part of a public right of way. Mel Hardy, footpath secretary, states in a letter to the planning authority: “A brief examination of the layout drawing provided with the proposal indicates that retaining a green corridor in this instance is easily achievable. It is suggested that retaining the green corridor would also be consistent with local and national government policy of promoting walking as a healthy lifestyle by giving easy access to welcoming footpaths and thus the wider footpath network. As a consequence of these comments we would be minded to offer strong objection to the proposals as presented.”

Thom Goodwin lives on Draycott Road in a terrace of houses which form the south boundary of the proposed development near Black Lane. He raises no objections to the application, provided “the rear access to the gardens of the Draycott Road terrace is maintained to allow for resident access and for moving bins to and from the property on collection days.”

