Piers Morgan's son uses Chesterfield illustrator's Father's Day card to poke fun at Good Morning Britain walk-out

Samuel Hague, who has previously caused controversy for his work, said Piers’ son Spencer saw the greetings card after Samuel tagged him in a post on Instgram.

He received a ‘positive’ response from Spencer and sent him the card – which features Piers walking out of the studio – free of charge.

The card recreates the now famous moment when Piers walked out of the Good Morning Britain studio, with the words: ‘Happy Father’s Day: Thanks for never walking out on me’.

Samuel said: “The reaction has been great. It’s was a nice surprise when I saw Piers holding the card.”

Piers was enjoying a birthday dinner for his second son, Stanley, at a London tapas restaurant, when he was presented with the card by eldest son Spencer.

In Piers' last appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he walked out following a debate about Meghan Markle’s claims regarding the royal family.

Spencer Morgan shared the hilarious image

Spencer posted a photo of himself and his dad, who was pictured holding the humorous tribute.

He captioned the Instagram post: “Little pre Father’s Day meal” and added: “I’ve completely smashed the card to be fair.”

It quickly received thousands of likes.

Samuel has previously depicted sex offender Jimmy Saville, the son of glamour model Katie Price and the despised mother of kidnap victim Shannon Matthews on his cards.

Piers Morgan and, inset, the father's day card created by Chesterfield's Samuel Hague. Image: Getty.

In 2019, he released a Mother's Day card with a drawing of Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join so-called Islamic State in Syria aged 15 and now wants to return to Britain with her baby.

The card read: "Happy Mother's Day, thanks for never joining ISIS."

He was banned from selling his work on Etsy, an online marketplace, but received plenty of support from people on social media for his sense of humour.

Samuel previously said: "The response to my cards is mostly positive. There’s only a handful of people who are offended by them."

Etsy had told Samuel: “While Etsy encourages sellers to express their personal views and ideas in their listings, we do not permit items or listings that promote, support or glorify hatred.”