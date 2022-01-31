Pictures show scene after lorry sheds load of bricks at Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout
Our photographer Brian Eyre took these pictures of the drama at Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout earlier.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:34 pm
Police attended the busy junction after bricks fell from a lorry – prompting a big clean-up operation.
Shortly before 3pm, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Insecure load – bricks slid off the bed and now blocking the road. Why we try and stop as many as we can. ‘It's never come off before’ excuse doesn't wash. #SaferLoads.”
At this stage, police have not released any further details about the incident.