Pictures show grass creations which are delighting Chesterfield residents young and old

2. A-MAZE-ING!

David said: "I wanted to do this for the enjoyment of local children. I looked up some designs and went to work on it. Personally I'm very happy with it and think it looks nice. The response from the people of Lakeside Close has been terrific. One little girl told me she's been around it six times! Others have enjoyed running around it in the sun. Adults in the area also think it's amazing. Let’s hope it stays!”

Photo: Brian Eyre