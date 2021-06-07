Pictures show grass creations which are delighting Chesterfield residents young and old
A grass labyrinth and puzzle maze are putting smiles on Chesterfield residents’ faces.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 2:29 pm
David France mowed the designs into the public open space in Lakeside Close, Old Whittington, last week – and our photographer Brian Eyre has been along to take some pictures.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.
Page 1 of 2