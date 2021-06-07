David France and his grass labyrinth.

Pictures show grass creations which are delighting Chesterfield residents young and old

A grass labyrinth and puzzle maze are putting smiles on Chesterfield residents’ faces.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 7th June 2021, 2:29 pm

David France mowed the designs into the public open space in Lakeside Close, Old Whittington, last week – and our photographer Brian Eyre has been along to take some pictures.

It took David, 79, around an hour to make the grass labyrinth. He was inspired after watching a TV programme about mazes and labyrinths – and was keen to spread some cheer after a tough year.

Photo: Brian Eyre

David said: "I wanted to do this for the enjoyment of local children. I looked up some designs and went to work on it. Personally I'm very happy with it and think it looks nice. The response from the people of Lakeside Close has been terrific. One little girl told me she's been around it six times! Others have enjoyed running around it in the sun. Adults in the area also think it's amazing. Let’s hope it stays!”

He's also created a puzzle maze nearby! Here are the rules...

Have you taken part in the maze game?

