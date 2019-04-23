Pictures show families having fun in sun at Chesterfield fire station open day Payak McBain, five, and his two-year-old brother Leon join their dad Adrian as firefighter Matt Fawkes gives them a demonstration of some of the kit. Pictures by Anne Shelley. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There was plenty of fun in the sun at Chesterfield fire station's open day on Saturday Families were treated to attractions including a mini fire engine ride, stalls and demonstrations. Heath Fisher, three, gets kitted out with help from firefighter David Yates. Firefighter Danielle Heathcote finds a couple of new recruits - Kristian, nine, and his eight-year-old sister Anastasia Lettan. Millie Marples, three, and her mum Leanne gear up for some detective work during their visit to the fire station open day. Grace Brady, seven, keeps her cool at the fire station open day. Lucy Ketley, six, enjoys one of the side attractions during her visit to the fire station open day. Floral tributes left at scene of fatal crash in New Whittington Chesterfield named as one of UK's most picturesque towns