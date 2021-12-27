Pictures as famous Matlock Bath Boxing Day raft race returns for 60th anniversary

These pictures, captured by photographer Nick Rhodes, of Chesterfield, show competitors passing under Cromford Meadows road bridge at the event’s finish line.
The event was cancelled due to flooding in 2019 and Covid in 2020, and despite more choppy conditions in 2021 the volunteers who organise it managed to keep things afloat.
A flotilla of around 40 rafts launched near Cawdor quarry in Matlock on Boxing Day morning.
1. Matlock Bath Boxing Day Raft Race
A colourful selection of vessels made their way down the River Derwent on Boxing Day.
Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Matlock Bath Boxing Day Raft Race
Brave competitors braved a wet day on the Derwent.
Photo: NICK RHODES
3. Matlock Bath Boxing Day Raft Race
Competitors were in high spirits as the race returned for the first time since Boxing Day 2018.
Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Matlock Bath Boxing Day Raft Race
Flooding cancelled the event in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020.
Photo: NICK RHODES