If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking view
Heather Morris captured this stunning view with the mist starting to lift in Peak Dale.
Photo: Heather Morris
2. Fabulous shot
This festive shot of The Bandstand in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, was snapped by Pauline Baines.
Photo: Pauline Baines
3. Wintry scene
John Bradburn snapped this wintry scene on Station Approach in Buxton, while out and about.
Photo: John Bradburn
4. Incredible close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of two robins fighting over food along the Cossall Canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson