Steven Greenhough snapped this misty view looking down at Tansley and Matlock.

Photos: These eye-catching shots snapped around Derbyshire were captured by our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:00 am

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken

1. Stunning view

Julie Bell captured this stunning view of the sun rising over the Goyt Valley.

Photo: Julie Bell

2. Striking sunrise

This beautiful sunrise behind the Crooked Spire was snapped by Karen Hancock, from the Donut Roundabout car park in Chesterfield.

Photo: Karen Hancock

3. Superb shot

Pauline Baines snapped this fabulous view of the Devonshire Dome in Buxton.

Photo: Pauline Baines

4. Cracking close-up

This superb shot of a heron in mid-flight, was captured by Andrew Middleton, in the Serpentine Gardens in Buxton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

