1. Stunning view
Julie Bell captured this stunning view of the sun rising over the Goyt Valley.
Photo: Julie Bell
2. Striking sunrise
This beautiful sunrise behind the Crooked Spire was snapped by Karen Hancock, from the Donut Roundabout car park in Chesterfield.
Photo: Karen Hancock
3. Superb shot
Pauline Baines snapped this fabulous view of the Devonshire Dome in Buxton.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Cracking close-up
This superb shot of a heron in mid-flight, was captured by Andrew Middleton, in the Serpentine Gardens in Buxton.
Photo: Andrew Middleton