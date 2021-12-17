If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Picturesque view
John Moss captured this picturesque view between Dennis Knoll and Hollin Bank, Stanage Edge.
Photo: John Moss
2. Magnificent close-up
An incredible close-up of a whitethroat singing its heart out along the River Erewash in Derbyshire was taken by Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Superb shot
Dave Long snapped this fabulous shot at Loscoe Dam at Loscoe in Derbyshire.
Photo: Dave Long
4. Taking a stroll
This pair of mandarin ducks were taking a stroll around the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton in a superb shot captured by Lois Mcgill.
Photo: Lois Mcgill