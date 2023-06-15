News you can trust since 1855
Dave Long captured this stunning view of Butterley Reservoir at Ripley, surrounded by beautiful wild flowers.Dave Long captured this stunning view of Butterley Reservoir at Ripley, surrounded by beautiful wild flowers.
Photos: Talented readers turn focus on the best of nature

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This impressive close-up of a barn owl, perched on a tree stump at Langley Mill, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

1. Incredible close-up

This impressive close-up of a barn owl, perched on a tree stump at Langley Mill, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Julie Bell snapped this cracking shot during a walk on Eccles Pike. A cow posed for her in front of a beautiful view.

2. Fabulous shot

Julie Bell snapped this cracking shot during a walk on Eccles Pike. A cow posed for her in front of a beautiful view. Photo: Julie Bell

Russ Teale captured this incredible close-up of red deer stags in Chatsworth Park.

3. Magnificent close-up

Russ Teale captured this incredible close-up of red deer stags in Chatsworth Park. Photo: Russ Teale

This idyllic view was snapped at Taddington Dale by John Moss, taken during a recent visit.

4. Tranquil view

This idyllic view was snapped at Taddington Dale by John Moss, taken during a recent visit. Photo: John Moss

